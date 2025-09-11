11 Sep, 2025
11 Sep, 2025 @ 12:00
Ibiza closing parties 2025: Dates, DJs & the most epic farewell bashes

IBIZA’S summer season is gearing up for an unforgettable finale as the Closing Parties take over the island, promising more than 30 massive bashes to mark the end of a legendary year filled with world-class DJs, electronic beats, and epic clubbing nights.

Get ready for a season-ending blowout from Ushuaïa, Hï, Pacha, Amnesia, DC-10, and the brand new [UNVRS], all serving up some serious party vibes.

When are the Ibiza closing parties in 2025?

The weekend of October 10 to 12, is officially dubbed the grand closing weekend of the season. But there are over 30 parties packed into the preceding weeks – many happening simultaneously. Ibiza is set to become the global epicentre of clubbing, as partygoers flood the White Isle for a farewell like no other.

Here’s what you can expect:

Pacha Ibiza – Grand Closing Weekend
Dates: 11-12 October 2025
Line-up: RÜFÜS DU SOL & Roger Sanchez

Hï Ibiza Closing Party
Joseph Capriati – 3 October
Black Coffee – 4 October
Glitterbox – 5 October
Trilogy with Ushuaïa and [UNVRS] – 11-12 October

Ushuaïa Ibiza Closing Party
 Closing Weekend with Hï and [UNVRS] – 11-12 October
Calvin Harris – 12 September

[UNVRS] Ibiza – The Big Newcomer
Carl Cox – 21 September
FISHER – 25 September
Galactic Circus by David Guetta – 3 October
Elrow – 4 October
Paradise (Jamie Jones) – 1 October (residency)

Amnesia Ibiza Closing Festival
 Two Nights of Closing: 10-11 October
Special Closing Party: 6 October – Amnesia Presents with Ben Hemsley, Kettama, Maruwa, Jonny Burn B2B Matty Robson and more!

Ibiza Rocks Closing Party: Dizzie Rascal, Switch Disco, Ellie Sax (September)

Where to buy tickets for Ibiza closing parties 2025?

Tickets for these ultimate closing parties are selling fast, so make sure to secure yours early. They’re available on each club’s official website as well as Ibiza Spotlight, Tickets Ibiza, and The Ushuaïa Experience. Don’t wait — many of these events are already sold out!

