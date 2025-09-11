SPAIN’S construction and property sectors are driving a business creation surge that signals the strongest market confidence in years, new figures reveal.

The latest Business Demographics Study from research firm Informa D&B shows a total of 84,938 companies were created across Spain from January to August, marking a healthy 4.3% annual growth.

Around 22,000 of those were focused on construction and real estate – accounting for 25% of all business incorporations nationwide and representing a robust 10% increase on last year.

For second home buyers and expats considering property investment or home purchases, the figures paint a picture of a market brimming with opportunity and professional expertise.

The construction and real estate boom reflects growing confidence in Spain’s property market after years of uncertainty.

“This shows the sector’s real momentum,” the study notes.

Madrid emerges as the undisputed champion for business creation, with 19,021 new companies registered – nearly 1,000 more than last year.

Catalunya follows with 16,648 incorporations, while Andalucia rounds out the top three with 14,185 new businesses.

Together, these three regions account for 59% of all company creations, making them the epicentres of Spain’s business boom.

For British buyers, this concentration of activity in popular expat destinations like the Costa del Sol, Barcelona area, and Madrid suggests a mature, competitive market with plenty of professional services.

Andalucia showed particular vigour in August alone, adding 182 new companies in a single month, while the Canary Islands – another expat favourite – surged by 175 new incorporations.

However, the study reveals some interesting contrasts in investment patterns.

While company numbers are up, total capital investment actually fell 11.2% year-on-year to €3.766 billion, suggesting entrepreneurs are starting leaner operations rather than large-scale developments.

In regional investment terms, Andalucia leads with €934 million pumped into new businesses – a 27% increase that signals serious money flowing into the region.

Catalonia attracted €716 million, while Madrid drew €647 million in new capital.

The figures suggest Spain’s property market is entering a mature growth phase, with established regions continuing to dominate while maintaining steady expansion rather than speculative bubbles.

The business creation surge also means more choice for international buyers seeking architects, builders, legal services, and property management companies – crucial support services that many expats require when navigating Spain’s property market.

With construction and real estate companies representing such a significant portion of new business creation, the message is clear: Spain’s property sector is not just recovering, it’s thriving.

