Motorcyclist in Spain’s Palma clocked at 124km/h in 50 zone

A MOTORCYCLIST in Palma (Mallorca) is facing criminal charges after being clocked doing 124km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The reckless rider was caught on August 29 at 3.42pm by a speed trap on Camí de Can Pastilla, a busy stretch near Palma’s coast, where local police had set up a static radar checkpoint.

According to Palma’s Local Police, the high-powered motorbike triggered the radar at a speed that qualifies as a serious criminal offence under Spain’s Penal Code.

The offence carries tough penalties, including:

Up to 6 months in prison



Fines of up to 12 months’ salary



Up to 90 days of community service



A driving ban of up to 4 years



Authorities have already begun proceedings to track down and identify the biker and will be referring the case to the courts.

Palma Police issued a reminder to the public: “Speed limits exist to save lives. No thrill is worth the risk.”

