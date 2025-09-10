Beachgoers form human chain to rescue a child being swept out to sea on the Costa del Sol

Beach goers on a Costa del Sol beach formed a human chain to save a young boy swept away by the current, Saturday afternoon.

The rocky area was located on the Penon del Cura beach in Mijas, where a red no-swimming flag was raised.

Despite the conditions, five children entered the water. Of the group, four were able to get out while one was swept deeper by the strong current.

One man attempted to swim out and reach the child, but he was also pulled out by the current. Eventually, a nearby lifeguard called for the formation of a human chain, composed of roughly one dozen beachgoers.

Both people were rescued by the human chain. While the child was reportedly in good condition, the man was checked by an ambulance crew. It was reported that he did not suffer any major health problems.

