8 Aug, 2025
Electric scooter rider clocked speeding at 135km/h on busy Costa Blanca city street

by
SPEEDING SCOOTER IMPOUNDED

AN electric scooter rider was clocked doing 135km/h on a busy Torrevieja street on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian, 24, was pulled over by the Policia Local in an area where the maximum speed for a scooter is just 25 km/h.

He had also been posting videos on social media platforms of him performing dangerous manoeuvres on his scooter around the city.

POWERFUL TWO-WHEELER

A Policia Local spokesperson said: “He was driving at an extremely dangerous speed for public roads.”

The offender was collared on Torrevieja’s Avenida de la Purisma- one of the city’s busiest streets, especially during the summer.

The rider’s problems did not end there as police discovered the scooter operated on an 8,000W motor, with the legal limit being 1000W.

It also did not have approval to be used in the European Union due to sub-standard safety standards with a ‘China Export’ marking on it.

“This type of vehicle must comply with current regulations, and its irresponsible use can have serious consequences,” the Policia Local added.

The police have carried out regular campaigns over electric scooter regulations in the city to ensure laws like wearing helmets and age restrictions are observed.

