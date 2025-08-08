8 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Aug, 2025 @ 12:36
·
1 min read

Evidence of cannibalism 5,700 years ago found in El Mirador cave in Spain

by
Diggers in the El Mirador cave. Credit: Maria D. Guillen-IPHES-CERCA

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have unearthed evidence of cannibalism in El Mirador cave, northern Spain, offering a grisly glimpse into Neolithic violence.

Published in Scientific Reports, the study shows that a group of humans may have eaten their enemies in an act of social control and dominance, not for survival.

The remains of 11 people – adults, adolescents, and children – dating back around 5,700 years were found in the cave.

The bones show clear signs of posthumous butchery including cut marks, tooth impressions, and signs of cremation, suggesting the victims were processed and consumed after death.

“This was likely wartime cannibalism, where one group attacked and ate members of another to assert dominance,” said Francesc Marginedas, a co-author of the study.

Cut marks

The discovery is linked to a major shift in the region’s way of life. The site, once used to house livestock but then became a collective burial place.

“This episode signals the end of its role as a herding site and marks a deeper connection between life, death, and ritual,” said Antonio Rodríguez-Hidalgo, another researcher.

Analysis of over 650 bone fragments revealed that the remains were local to the area.There were no signs of famine, ruling out survival cannibalism, and no evidence of ritualistic burial practices.

This discovery adds to earlier findings of Bronze Age cannibalism at El Mirador, indicating that such practices persisted across centuries.

“Cannibalism might have been more widespread in prehistoric times than we previously thought,” Marginedas concluded.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more La Cultura News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Young electric scooter rider caught speeding at 135km/h on busy street in Costa Blanca city
Previous Story

Electric scooter rider clocked speeding at 135km/h on busy Costa Blanca city street

Latest from La Cultura

Hot reads for a roasting summer

FROM poolside page-turners to air-con escapism, these top 10 books will keep you hooked all season long. Whether you’re baking on the beach, flopped by
Go toTop