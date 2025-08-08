Minister slams Jumilla council for “xenophobic” religious ban

SPAIN’S Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Minister, Elma Saiz, has criticised the town council of Jumilla (Murcia) after it passed a motion to stop religious activities in a public sports centre used by the local Muslim community.

Saiz called the move “xenophobic” and urged the council to take it back and apologise.

Speaking on Antena 3, the minister said these kinds of decisions damage Spain’s image internationally and spread fear among migrants.

She claimed the motion was only passed to secure support for the local budget and blamed the far-right party Vox for pushing it through.

Saiz warned that Jumilla depends on migrants, noting that 20% of its social security contributors are foreigners. Without them, she said, the town “would collapse.”

She also accused the conservative Popular Party of staying silent on the issue and being willing to strike deals even if it means ignoring basic rights.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has since defended the decision in Jumilla on social media, tweeting about the importance of “protecting public spaces from foreign practices”.

Saiz pointed out that religious freedom is protected under Spain’s Constitution, and criticised the Popular Party for refusing to accept changes to Spain’s immigration law, which require all regions to help take in unaccompanied migrant children.

