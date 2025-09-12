UPDATED: Wildfire near popular Puerto Banus resort just a stone’s throw from Marbella Arena venue has been stabilised

A FIRE that broke out this afternoon in Marbella, sending plumes of smoke into the skies above Puerto Banus, has been stabilised thanks to the fast work of Infoca firefighters.

The blaze was first reported near the Marbella Arena bullring – now an events venue – and close to Centro Plaza, a busy commercial hub packed with shops, bars and restaurants.

INFOCA, Andalucia’s forest fire service, confirmed the incident and said reinforcements had been deployed.

A heavy Super Puma helicopter has joined the battle along with two elite wildfire units and a support team.

Local residents shared photos and maps online showing the exact location of the blaze, just behind Avenida Manolete and the hillside above Nueva Andalucia.

Some neighbours have reported that the smoke was beginning to clear.

Police and fire services have yet to confirm whether homes or businesses are threatened, but the fire’s proximity to Puerto Banus, one of Spain’s most famous luxury resorts, has caused alarm.

