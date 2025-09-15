A secret waterfall in Spain’s heartlands reached by a beautiful hiking is ideal for nature lovers

IN the heart of the UNESCO Global Geopark Las Loras, on the border between Palencia and Burgos, lies one of Spain’s most striking hidden gems: the Covalagua waterfall.

Fed by the Ivia River, the cascade plunges nearly 200 metres through limestone terraces enriched with calcium carbonate, creating pools and delicate stone formations.

During the rainy season or spring thaw, its flow surges, turning the scene into a dramatic natural spectacle.

The walk to Covalagua is short and inviting. From the nearby car park, it takes just 10 minutes to reach the falls along a shaded beech forest, with oaks and hazelnut trees adding to the charm.

In autumn, the trail becomes a patchwork of gold, red and ochre leaves.

The wider area of Las Loras is known for its unusual karst landscapes and towering plateaus, sometimes described as “natural fortresses” that rise above 1,000 metres.

These formations, inhabited since the Palaeolithic, are scattered with caves, cliffs and hidden streams, offering a mix of geology and history.

Close to the waterfall, visitors can explore the Cueva de los Franceses, a cave linked to the legend of French soldiers killed during the War of Independence.

A kilometre further on, the Valcabado viewpoint opens up sweeping views over the Monte Ahedo beech forest, the Valderredible Valley and nearby villages.

For nature lovers, it’s an itinerary that combines waterfalls, caves and mountain panoramas in a compact and accessible route.

Covalagua can be reached in just under an hour from Palencia via the N-611 and A-67, or in about 55 minutes from Burgos along the A-73 and N-627.

