Three weekend hikes that start at the source of Spain’s mightiest rivers

FINDING the source of a river can make for an incredible hike, with an opportunity to disconnect and relax in the untouched nature.

Spain’s river sources are not just natural landmarks, they are places of myth, history and striking landscapes, perfect for a weekend escape. Here are three of the most spectacular.

The Miño at Pedregal de Irimia (Lugo)

(image: Turismo de Galicia)

Hidden in the Sierra de Meira, the Pedregal de Irimia is just like any other river source: a 700-metre pile of quartzite boulders cascading down the hillside.

Beneath this stony riverbed runs a trickle of water that marks the beginning of Galicia’s longest river, the Miño.

The rocks were left there by a glacier thousands of years ago, and local legend tells that the sorceress Irimia cursed the spring, burying it beneath the stones.

Today, well-marked trails and picnic areas make it an easy day hike, with the reward of connecting to one of Galicia’s most iconic waterways.

The Ebro at Fontibre (Cantabria)

Spain’s most voluminous river, the Ebro, begins its journey in the Cantabrian village of Fontibre.

A shaded spring known as La Fuentona, surrounded by ash and poplar trees and watched over by a statue of the Virgin of Pilar, is known as the river’s traditional source.

Scientists may have traced its hydrological origins to Pico Tres Mares, but Fontibre remains the cultural heart of the Ebro. From here, the river travels over 930 kilometres to the Mediterranean.

Visitors can explore nearby medieval villages, forest paths and waterfalls, blending a bit of culture with a relaxing nature escape.

The Guadalquivir at Cañada de las Fuentes (Jaen)

(image: Cazorla Rural)

Deep in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park, the Guadalquivir rises among pine forests and rocky outcrops.

Several streams join at the Cañada de las Fuentes, marked by a plaque inscribed with poetry, to form the river that flows across Andalucia to Sanlucar de Barrameda.

Deer and fallow deer are common here, and the nearby recreation area makes it a perfect starting point for hikes through one of Spain’s most biodiverse parks.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just want a nice day outdoors, these river sources make for an unforgettable escape. Blending culture, history and dramatic scenery, they are ideal spots to enjoy the last warm days of summer – or to welcome autumn surrounded by nature.

