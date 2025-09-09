2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool – € 200,000

This is a fabulous first floor apartment located in Hacienda Guadalupe near to the popular marina of La Duquesa, with a fabulous selection of restaurants, bars and shops. This property is in immaculate condition and has a lovely sea view from the terrace. Conveniently situated on a peaceful, well maintained complex of approx. 40 apartments with a swimming pool area and gardens within the desirable Hacienda Guadalupe urbanization. The property is a short 5-minute drive to the Blue Flag beach and the restaurants of the picturesque La Duquesa marina. The property is perfectly positioned for both… See full property details

Apartment

La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga

2 beds 1 baths

€ 200,000

