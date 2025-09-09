9 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool – € 200,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool - € 200

This is a fabulous first floor apartment located in Hacienda Guadalupe near to the popular marina of La Duquesa, with a fabulous selection of restaurants, bars and shops. This property is in immaculate condition and has a lovely sea view from the terrace. Conveniently situated on a peaceful, well maintained complex of approx. 40 apartments with a swimming pool area and gardens within the desirable Hacienda Guadalupe urbanization. The property is a short 5-minute drive to the Blue Flag beach and the restaurants of the picturesque La Duquesa marina. The property is perfectly positioned for both… See full property details

Apartment

La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 200,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool - € 200,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Three weekend hikes that start at the source of Spain’s mightiest rivers

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop