31 Aug, 2025
31 Aug, 2025 @ 12:30
SPAIN TRAVEL: How to celebrate La Merce Festival in Barcelona

Human Towers On Last Day Of Feast Of La Merce
Image by © Claudio Perrone/Demotix/Corbis via Cordon Press

IF you want to see Barcelona at its most vibrant, then start planning your trip for the La Merce Festival.

From September 23 to 28, the Catalan capital comes alive for its biggest festival of the year, celebrating the city’s patron saint, Mare de Déu de la Mercè.

Dating back to 1871, La Merce transforms the streets into an open-air stage, with hundreds of events – many free – drawing tens of thousands of visitors alongside locals.

Start with the gegants and capgrossos, towering papier-mâche figures representing historical and mythical characters, parading through the city’s squares. Then, if you’re feeling brave, join the correfoc – a fiery procession of devils and dragons weaving through the streets with sparks flying. Protective clothing and goggles are essential for anyone planning to get close.

Gegant in Barcelona in 2024 (Credit Image: © Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire via Cordon Press)

No trip is complete without watching castells, Barcelona’s iconic human towers. Teams of castellers build structures several stories high, culminating with the smallest member – often a child called the enxaneta – climbing to the top and raising a hand to complete the tower. The experience is unforgettable.

Each year, La Merce welcomes a guest city; in 2025, it’s Manchester, UK. Visitors will enjoy performances, cultural exchanges, and artistic collaborations from across the waves.

Music lovers can also enjoy the BAM (Barcelona Acció Musical) festival, featuring local and international artists across multiple city venues. Traditional Catalan music, street theatre, dance, and circus acts ensure there is something for everyone. Museums across the city open their doors free of charge, and the festival also coincides with events like Catalan Book Week, promoting literature and reading.

The festival concludes with the spectacular Piromusical on Sunday, September 28 at 10pm on Montjuïc. This 20-minute fireworks and light show now featuring drones – is set to music and can be enjoyed from rooftops, windows, or balconies across the city.

La Mercè 2025: Festival Survival Guide

Best Spots for the Piromusical

  • Montjuïc Hill – The official vantage point; early arrival recommended for a clear view.
  • Plaça d’Espanya – Great for watching the fireworks with cityscape in the background.
  • Rooftops & terraces – Book a rooftop bar or hotel terrace for an unobstructed view from the comfort of a seat.

 Correfoc Tips

  • Wear long sleeves, trousers, and gloves to protect against sparks.
  • Goggles are essential if you plan to get close to the fire run.
  • Keep a safe distance if you’re attending with children.

 Food & Drink

  • Street food stalls line the festival areas, offering traditional Catalan dishes like botifarra, coca de recapte, and churros.
  • Bars and cafés across the city serve late-night tapas and drinks, with extended hours during the festival.

 Getting Around

  • The city centre can get very crowded, especially around Plaça de Catalunya and La Rambla.
  • Use public transport (metro and buses) whenever possible; expect temporary road closures.
  • Wear comfortable shoes – you’ll be walking a lot across cobbled streets.

 Safety & Tips

  • Keep personal belongings secure, as busy crowds can attract pickpockets.
  • Stay hydrated – September in Barcelona can still be hot.
  • Check official schedules and maps at barcelona.cat/lamerce to plan your day efficiently.

 Don’t Miss

  • Gegants and Capgrossos parades – colourful, photogenic, and family-friendly.
  • Castells (human towers) – the highlight of Catalan tradition.
  • BAM festival performances – check local listings for concerts and live shows across the city.

