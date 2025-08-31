Boy racer tries to outrun cops in Spain’s Malaga – smashes straight into them

A RECKLESS driver in Malaga tried to play Fast & Furious – but ended up looking more like Laurel & Hardy after ploughing straight into a police car.
The chaos unfolded in the early hours when Local Police spotted the man tearing around the Guadalhorce industrial estate like a lunatic.
When ordered to stop, he slammed his foot down – only to slam straight into the coppers instead.
One unlucky officer ended up with a sore hand from the smash, but the driver wasn’t done yet. He ditched the car – which turned out to be stolen – and legged it on foot, hurdling fences and disappearing into warehouses.
But the great escape didn’t last. Days later, police finally nabbed him, dragging him before a judge with a string of outstanding cases already stacked against him.
