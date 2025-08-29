Man remanded in custody for allegedly setting six forest fires in Spain’s Malaga province

A SUSPECTED serial arsonist has been remanded in custody after allegedly setting six forest fires across Malaga this summer.

The man was caught in the wake of an investigation dubbed Operation Moonwalker after fires broke out between July 2 and August 24 in ecologically sensitive areas including Mijas, Ojen, Alhaurín de la Torre, and three fires in Alhaurín el Grande.

Thanks to the quick response of the Junta de Andalucia’s environmental agents and the INFOCA firefighting team, the blazes were stopped before they could rip through large forested areas or threaten nearby towns.

Authorities labelled them conatos – small fires – because they were spotted early and contained.

Investigators noticed a pattern: the fires always erupted during daylight hours in hard-to-reach spots.

Tracing movements across the different fire scenes, they finally pinpointed a suspect.

READ MORE:

The alleged culprit was found living in a campervan on a Malaga beach earlier this week. Confronted by officers, he reportedly admitted setting the fires.

He has now been charged with six counts of forest arson and is currently behind bars, as the judicial system moves to ensure no further damage is caused by his incendiary antics.

Malaga authorities warn the public that even small fires in dry summer conditions can quickly spiral out of control, underscoring the importance of vigilance in protecting the region’s valuable natural habitats.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.