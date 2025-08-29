Spain will not bring back compulsory National Service, says Defence Minister Robles

SPAIN’S Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, has said the government will not be bringing back National Service.

Compulsory military service lasting nine months was abolished in December 2001.

Robles was speaking on Thursday at a joint news conference in Berlin with her German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.

She was asked if Spain would follow the German government’s decision to approve a draft law to return to military service, initially voluntary, but which could become compulsory again.

Robles pointed out that ‘each country has its model, Germany has its model, and Spain has its model’.

“Spain’s model is that of a professional Armed Forces that are perfectly committed, and that in sociological surveys have the backing of up to 80% of the population,” she added.

Robles highlighted the role played in international missions of Spanish troops within the UN, the EU, and NATO, as well as their part in putting an end to the wildfires across the country.

For all these reasons, she added, ‘what we do is support the system we have at the moment’.

