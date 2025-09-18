3 bedroom Flat for sale in Figueres – € 195,000

Impeccable bright apartment for sale, ready to move in. It consists of 3 bedrooms, two of them doubles, one en suite with a shower bathroom, and the third, the single bedroom, currently used as a spacious dressing room, all with built-in wardrobes of great capacity. The property has an independent kitchen with access to a utility room, and a spacious living-dining room with direct access to an ideal terrace to enjoy the outdoors and clear views. Optional parking space in the same building for 10,000€. Excellent location, in a quiet but well-connected area, with all services within reach:… See full property details

Flat

Figueres, Girona

3 beds 2 baths

€ 195,000

