18 Sep, 2025
18 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Figueres – € 195,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Figueres - € 195

Impeccable bright apartment for sale, ready to move in. It consists of 3 bedrooms, two of them doubles, one en suite with a shower bathroom, and the third, the single bedroom, currently used as a spacious dressing room, all with built-in wardrobes of great capacity. The property has an independent kitchen with access to a utility room, and a spacious living-dining room with direct access to an ideal terrace to enjoy the outdoors and clear views. Optional parking space in the same building for 10,000€. Excellent location, in a quiet but well-connected area, with all services within reach:… See full property details

Flat

Figueres, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 195,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain.

New British warship to be built in Spain as part of €1.8 billion contract

