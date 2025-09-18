Ex-Premier League star Thomas Partey ‘raped woman during unhinged romp in five-star hotel on Marbella’s Golden Mile’, UK court hears

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to a string of rapes and a sexual assault against three women – including one alleged attack on the Costa del Sol.

Partey, who now plays for Spanish outfit Villarreal after his contract with the Premier League side expired over the summer, arrived at Southwark crown court on Wednesday, the morning after the 32-year-old was a 78th-minute substitute in a Champions League match away at Tottenham Hotspur where he was roundly booed by supporters.

Wearing a blue suit and black quarter-zip jumper, Partey spoke first to confirm his name and date of birth.

He then formally denied one count of sexual assault and five counts of rape that allegedly occurred between April 2021 and June 2022.

One of the alleged rapes reportedly took place during the summer of 2022 at the luxury five-star NOBU hotel in Marbella, where night stays can cost in excess of €300.

Partey is no stranger to Spain, having previously played for Atletico Madrid, Mallorca and Andalucia-based Almeria.

Thomas Partey appeared at a London court on Wednesday over the series of charges. Credit: Cordon Press

According to reports, he also married his long-term partner Janine Mackson in the country earlier this summer.

Judge Christopher Hehir told Partey his trial before a High Court judge would open on November 2, 2026.

The case is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

The judge said: “I appreciate that is a long way away and you may know the crown courts have a huge backlog of work which means trials take a long time to come on. Because you have the benefit of bail you are in a queue behind people sitting in prison waiting for trial.”

The judge released Partey on conditional bail.

Earlier this year, Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Partey is accused of three counts of rape against one woman, two counts against a second and one count of sexual assault against a third.

He allegedly raped one woman three times at his multi-million pound mansion in Arkley, Hertfordshire.

