Back-to-school bill bites – but Balearics still cheaper than rest of Spain

FAMILIES in the Balearics are forking out an average of €1,293 per pupil for education – still a sting, but well below the Spanish national average of €2,056, according to the latest stats from the National Statistics Institute (INE).
In total, island households spent €426.6 million on schooling during the 2023–24 academic year. The bulk went on services like enrolment fees and tutoring (€896), while €397 was spent on school supplies, clothes, tech and textbooks.
Primary pupils were the priciest, costing €1,656 each, compared to €1,037 for secondary students.
Across Spain, education costs have soared nearly 25% since 2020. Private schooling is by far the most expensive – hitting €6,352 per pupil – while state-assisted schools cost €1,604, and public schools just €837.
Parents also splashed out on meals (€809), private lessons (€546), and transport and boarding (€1,118). The biggest spend on goods? Tech (€199) and textbooks (€190).
There’s also been a boom in non-official education, with families spending billions on language classes, art, and exam prep, particularly for under-15s and adults aged 25–44.
In the Balearics, the bills might be lower – but for parents juggling rising prices and growing kids, the back-to-school season is still a budget-breaking affair.
