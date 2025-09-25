Primavera Sound Barcelona announces its 2026 line-up: Here’s what partygoers can expect from Spain’s biggest music festival

HUNDREDS of thousands of partygoers – including tens of thousands of Brits – make the pilgrimage every summer to Barcelona to attend Primavera Sound, widely regarded as Spain’s largest and most popular music festival.

And now regular attendees to the site in Parc del Forum can begin to get excited after organisers unveiled the line-up for next year’s edition.

Earlier this summer, the Catalan capital was taken over by the so-called ‘Primavera Powerpuff Girls’ as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX headlined – with an estimated 293,000 fans boogying along to the trio’s tunes.

And next year’s edition promises to be even better.

Taking place between June 3-7, Primavera Sound 2026 will be headlined by The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx and Gorillaz.

Other acts set to grace the stage include trip hop collective Massive Attack, TikTok star Addison Rae and even controversial Irish rap group Kneecap, who were subject to a police investigation after performing at Glastonbury earlier this year.

Controversial Irish rap group Kneecap are among the artists on the billing. Credit: Cordon Press

During their set, one member suggested fans should start a ‘riot’ outside a court where lead singer Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was set to face terrorism-related offences for allegedly waving the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation.

Other notable performers set to make the journey to Barcelona include My Bloody Valentine, Peggy Gou, Lola Young, Mac Demarco, Big Thief, Little Simz and Wet Leg.

Tickets are currently on sale. A full festival ticket will set revelers back €295.

Previous artists to have performed at Primavera Sound include Radiohead, Pulp, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalia.

Last year, the festival generated over €300 million in revenue for the city of Barcelona.

