SHOPLIFTING SHAME: Gang used kids to steal from Palma de Mallorca store

A SHAMELESS shoplifting gang has been busted in Palma after allegedly using children as decoys in a string of thefts that saw them swipe over €1,200 worth of goods from a city store.

The four adults – two men and two women, all Spanish – were caught by the National Police after a targeted operation into a spate of robberies

Between August 8 and 21, the gang hit the same shop seven times, walking away with more than 50 stolen items, including clothes, shoes, toys and stationery.

The group had a slick system: while some distracted staff and security, others stuffed loot into suitcases – which were then handed to minors to carry out of the store undetected.

After weeks of suspicious activity, **store managers raised the alarm**, and a full investigation was launched by officers in Palma’s Central District.

Police eventually tracked down the culprits and arrested all four adults last Thursday. The two minors involved in the thefts were also identified, though their age and legal status remain undisclosed.

A judge has now slapped the gang with a restraining order, banning them from setting foot near the shop they repeatedly targeted.

Police described the operation as ‘organised and deliberate’, and confirmed further inquiries are ongoing. No word yet on whether more charges may follow.

