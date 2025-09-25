25 Sep, 2025
25 Sep, 2025 @ 15:00
SHOPLIFTING SHAME: Gang used kids to steal from Palma de Mallorca store

A SHAMELESS shoplifting gang has been busted in Palma after allegedly using children as decoys in a string of thefts that saw them swipe over €1,200 worth of goods from a city store.

The four adults – two men and two women, all Spanish – were caught by the National Police after a targeted operation into a spate of robberies

Between August 8 and 21, the gang hit the same shop seven times, walking away with more than 50 stolen items, including clothes, shoes, toys and stationery.

The group had a slick system: while some distracted staff and security, others stuffed loot into suitcases – which were then handed to minors to carry out of the store undetected.

After weeks of suspicious activity, **store managers raised the alarm**, and a full investigation was launched by officers in Palma’s Central District.

Police eventually tracked down the culprits and arrested all four adults last Thursday. The two minors involved in the thefts were also identified, though their age and legal status remain undisclosed.

A judge has now slapped the gang with a restraining order, banning them from setting foot near the shop they repeatedly targeted.

Police described the operation as ‘organised and deliberate’, and confirmed further inquiries are ongoing. No word yet on whether more charges may follow.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

