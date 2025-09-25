Make your pensions work smarter

INHERITANCE tax rules are changing for UK pensions from 2027 and Expats with these need to plan.

OpesFidelio network is providing a no-jargon presentation created for British and other expats in Spain.

In one focused session expert presenters will be covering these challenges. Novia Global will be unveiling their new EU investment platform built for international investors. See how a modern, transparent platform can bring pensions and investments together, offer multi-currency dealing, and put clear reporting at investors fingertips. Utmost Pan Europe will be highlighting their Spanish-compliant life-assurance structure designed to work within Spain’s tax framework, support succession planning, and simplify ongoing portfolio management as a Spanish resident. And Marlborough Funds, sharing how they build cost-conscious, diversified portfolios aimed at tax-efficient investing for long-term goals.

This is an opportunity to meet in person OpesFidelio advisers, all of whom are well qualified, EU-regulated, and experienced in helping expats align pensions, investments, and estate planning across jurisdictions. OpesFidelio puts advice first, fees clearly on the table, and continuing service.

Who should attend?

• New arrivals to Spain- who may need cross-border advice

• Long-term residents

• Anyone seeking clarity on investing, tax efficiency, and compliant structures

What you’ll take away:

• Practical options for consolidating and managing investments while living in Spain

• An understanding of Spanish-compliant wrappers and when they may help

• Portfolio ideas that balance risk, cost, and efficiency

• A chance to put your questions to relevant experts that use plain English and to meet the CEO of OpesFidelio.

Reserve your seat today – places are limited to keep the session interactive.

October 3rd 2025

9:30am – 12:30pm followed by a complimentary lunch

SALLÉS HOTEL MÁLAGA CENTRO

Mármoles, 6 · 29007 Málaga

Limited Seats – Register Today

Email: admin@opesfidelio.eu

Web: opesfidelio.eu/spain25

