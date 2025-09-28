2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villaricos – € 155,000

We present this magnificent apartment for sale, located in Villaricos, a picturesque fishing village that combines the tranquillity of the seaside with all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life. A perfect home for year-round living, enjoying an unforgettable holiday, or even as a high-yield investment. With a built area of 77.10 m² and 71.10 m² of usable space, the property is designed to offer comfort, functionality and style. Its layout is practical and welcoming: – Bright living-dining room, ideal for relaxation – Fully equipped separate kitchen – Two spacious double bedrooms… See full property details

Apartment

Villaricos, Almería

2 beds 1 baths

€ 155,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.