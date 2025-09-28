28 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villaricos – € 155,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villaricos - € 155

We present this magnificent apartment for sale, located in Villaricos, a picturesque fishing village that combines the tranquillity of the seaside with all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life. A perfect home for year-round living, enjoying an unforgettable holiday, or even as a high-yield investment. With a built area of 77.10 m² and 71.10 m² of usable space, the property is designed to offer comfort, functionality and style. Its layout is practical and welcoming: – Bright living-dining room, ideal for relaxation – Fully equipped separate kitchen – Two spacious double bedrooms… See full property details

Apartment

Villaricos, Almería

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 155,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villaricos - € 155,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Ex-Hurricane Gabrielle hits the Valencia Community: RED ALERT for torrential downpours and flood warnings until Tuesday

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop