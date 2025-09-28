VALENCIA’s Civil Protection service has issued a red weather alert for the region as the remains of ex-Hurricane Gabrielle sweep across the Mediterranean coast, bringing torrential rains, flash flood risks and widespread closures.

The official AEMET bulletin said very heavy and persistent rainfall is expected to peak between Monday and Tuesday (September 29–30), with accumulations of 200–250mm in parts of Valencia and the danger of sudden flooding in riverbeds and low-lying areas.

The alert has been raised to red — the highest possible level — for Valencia, Castellon and Tarragona provinces.

@GVA112 actualiza la información sobre preemergencias meteorológicas para mañana lunes y establece alerta roja por lluvias.



Prestad atención a las siguientes recomendaciones. — Ajuntament València September 28, 2025

The use of the Civil Protection ‘ES-Alert’ system a full 12 hours before predicted risk has already drawn criticism.

Experts have argued it is too often triggered for forecast risks rather than imminent danger, diluting its impact.

The system came under fire last October in Valencia due to the fact that the alert came out after flash flooding disaster had struck the reason. The slow reaction of authorities led to the deaths of 236 people.

The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that workers unable to reach their jobs due to the extreme weather are entitled to up to four days of paid leave until conditions normalise.

RED ALERT: Torrential Rain in Eastern Spain



Civil Protection issues an extreme danger red warning for Tarragona, Castellón, and Valencia.



When: Sunday afternoon & evening, continuing Monday



Hazard: Heavy rain may cause flooding and flash floods. AEMET_Esp — Weather Monitor September 28, 2025

Employers must also adapt shifts or allow remote working under both orange and red alerts.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appealed directly to residents on Sunday, warning: “Great caution is needed in the face of the heavy rains forecast by AEMET.

Let us follow at all times the instructions of Civil Protection and emergency services.”

Valencia City Council has announced sweeping closures, including the suspension of all teaching activity in schools and training centres, as well as youth clubs, day centres and social centres.

Municipal libraries, parks and gardens will also remain shut.

Os recordamos que cuando se emite una alerta naranja o roja por clima adverso puedes reducir o modificar tu jornada.



También dispones de 4 días de permisos retribuidos por imposibilidad de acudir al centro de trabajo hasta que desaparezcan las circunstancias. — Ministerio Trabajo y Economía Social September 28, 2025

All sporting activity organised by the Municipal Sports Foundation has been cancelled, alongside events run by the Universidad Popular and extraordinary or street markets.

Municipal staff who live outside the city are being encouraged to work remotely to avoid unnecessary travel.

Additional measures include the closure of cemeteries and the activation of emergency climate centres in El Carmen, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Benimaclet to support those affected by flooding.

Mucha precaución ante las fuertes lluvias previstas por @AEMET_Esp.



Sigamos en todo momento las indicaciones de Protección Civil y los servicios de emergencia. — Pedro Sánchez September 28, 2025

Residents have been urged to avoid travel, stay away from rivers and ravines, and seek higher ground if caught in a flood zone. Authorities stress not to cross flooded roads and to respect traffic diversions.

The situation comes after a week of worsening forecasts. AEMET said the remnants of ex-Hurricane Gabrielle had combined with moist easterly winds and an upper-level trough to create one of the most dangerous storm systems seen in years.

