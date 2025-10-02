3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in La Nucia with pool garage – € 380,000

Beautiful furnished end-terraced house in La Nucia with private pool. This charming fully furnished 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end-terraced home is located in a quiet yet convenient area of La Nucia, close to supermarkets, schools, sports centres, restaurants, and just a short drive from Benidorm, Altea, and Albir. The property has been well maintained and finished to a high standard throughout. On the main floor, you’ll find a bright and spacious open-plan living and dining area with direct access to a closed terrace, perfect as a relaxing chill-out space. The large, independent kitchen is… See full property details

Townhouse

La Nucia, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 380,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.