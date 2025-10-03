A YOUNG man was brutally shot to death in broad daylight as he strolled through well-heeled Puerto Banus while chatting on the phone.

The 25-year-old victim was casually walking past an empty terrace, cigarette in hand, when a gunman approached and opened fire just metres from the glitzy marina.

Security cameras from a nearby business captured the chilling attack in full.

The footage shows the relaxed victim, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, strolling along an empty bar terrace at around 2.30pm whilst on his phone call.

Moments later, a man in summery clothing and a baseball cap strides up to him, draws a weapon and opens fire on his unsuspecting victim.

The target crumples to the ground, then desperately tries to flee, spinning on the pavement as the attacker continues firing at point-blank range.

Despite being hit multiple times, the gravely wounded man managed to drag himself to safety where emergency services found him.

He was rushed to Hospital Costa del Sol with several gunshot wounds, but doctors were unable to save his life. He died hours later.

Terrified neighbours raised the alarm after hearing the volley of gunfire, with multiple witnesses calling the 112 emergency line. They reported seeing a man fire numerous shots before fleeing in a vehicle.

But Policia Nacional officers tracked down and arrested the suspected shooter shortly afterwards.

The alleged killer is an Afghan national with Swedish citizenship.

Investigators believe the execution-style killing was a settling of scores, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

