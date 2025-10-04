3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Empuriabrava – € 465,000

Semi-detached house of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with mooring. Its location is exceptional, in the privileged Empuriabrava urbanization, province of Girona. Unique with its canals that give direct access to the sea. It consists in the ground floor of the kitchen, a full bathroom, a storage room and the large living room with access to a terrace with an 8-meter mooring. On the first floor, the night area, there are 2 individual bedrooms with 1 full bathroom for them, and a suite-type room with a full bathroom and access to the terrace. On the upper floor there is a laundry room and a study… See full property details

Townhouse

Empuriabrava, Girona

3 beds 3 baths

€ 465,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.