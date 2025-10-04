4 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Empuriabrava – € 465,000

by
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Empuriabrava - € 465

Semi-detached house of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with mooring. Its location is exceptional, in the privileged Empuriabrava urbanization, province of Girona. Unique with its canals that give direct access to the sea. It consists in the ground floor of the kitchen, a full bathroom, a storage room and the large living room with access to a terrace with an 8-meter mooring. On the first floor, the night area, there are 2 individual bedrooms with 1 full bathroom for them, and a suite-type room with a full bathroom and access to the terrace. On the upper floor there is a laundry room and a study… See full property details

Townhouse

Empuriabrava, Girona

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 465,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Empuriabrava - € 465,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

AN EXPAT IN SPAIN: Jackie Trent, the British singing star who made Menorca her home

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop