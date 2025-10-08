DANA Alice warnings of heavy localised rain expected in Eastern Spain and the Balearics

STATE weather forecaster Aemet is predicting very heavy localised and persistent rain in eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands from Wednesday evening until Sunday.

The DANA weather phenomenon has been named Alice- the first such event to get its own name.

An orange warning has been activated from 5pm for Cuenca.

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

Aemet spokesperson, Ruben Del Campo, said: “This is a situation of high potential danger, because the intensity and persistence of the showers can lead to sudden flooding in low-lying areas and streams.”

?? Chubascos muy fuertes este miércoles en áreas del este peninsular.



?En zonas de Castilla-La Mancha, peligro importante: avisos naranjas. Potencialmente, podrían producirse daños graves.



?En zonas con aviso amarillo es importante estar atento a la evolución de la situación. pic.twitter.com/7dF8d0a9uq October 8, 2025

The first heavy showers will fall in the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha and in the south of Aragon.

Between 15 and 30 litres per m2 can accumulate in an hour and there is a chance of hailstorms.

Thursday will get worse with heavy or very strong and persistent showers.

They will occur especially in the coastal areas of Catalunya and the Valencian Community, in Ibiza and Formentera, in the Murcia region, the eastern half of Andalucia, and the south of Castilla-La Mancha.

Aemet warns that inland areas of the Valencian Community, other areas of Castilla-La Mancha, and inland Catalunya will also be affected.

Ruben Del Campo says the biggest amount of rain will fall in coastal and pre-coastal areas of Alicante and Valencia where showers could be ‘very intense’.

He suggests that some showers could exceed 40 litres per m2 in an hour.

“It is possible that, with the amount of ran expected, there will be sudden floods or floods in low-lying areas on Thursday and Friday,” he added.

The bad weather will continue over the weekend- especially on Sunday- affecting coastal areas of Valencia, Murcia, and the Balearic Islands.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.