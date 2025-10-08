Ready for a change? The power of ‘Elements’ ignites Benidorm Palace

BENIDORM PALACE – the Costa Blanca’s legendary entertainment hotspot – is turning up the heat this season with ELEMENTS, a breathtaking new production that’s redefining live entertainment as we know it.

Forget everything you thought you knew about dinner shows. ELEMENTS fuses cutting-edge technology, world-class performance and jaw-dropping visuals into one unforgettable experience for all ages.

The story follows Arche, an artificial intelligence that awakens the four forces of nature – earth, water, fire and air – to restore balance to our planet. From that moment on, prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of light, movement and emotion.

Each night, over 50 international artists take to the stage with spectacular dance routines, dazzling acrobatics, mind-bending magic and awe-inspiring balancing acts. With state-of-the-art sound and visuals, the power of the elements explodes before your eyes – immersive, thrilling, and unlike anything else in Europe.

Add a delicious dinner, live music and a truly electric atmosphere, and it’s easy to see why Benidorm Palace remains the place to be for unforgettable nights out.

Click image for more information

And this season comes with a brand-new treat – the Backstage Tour. Step behind the curtain, explore dressing rooms and stage secrets, and see where the magic really happens.

Showtimes

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays

Doors open: 8:00 p.m.

Backstage Tour: 8:00 p.m.

Dinner served: 8:30 p.m. (arrival before 9:15 p.m. required)

Showtime: 10:15 p.m. (Tues–Fri) / 10:30 p.m. (Sat)

Tickets & Info:



Benidorm Palace Box Office – open Mon–Sat, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

+34 96 585 16 60

info@benidormpalace.es

