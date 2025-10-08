Former employer confirms ex-Valencia floods tsar used fake university degree to get job promotion

VALENCIA Provincial Council says the former-Spanish government special commissioner for the October 29 flood reconstruction did supply a copy of a bogus university degree diploma to get a better-paid job.

Jose Maria Angel, 68, is being investigated by Anti-Corruption prosecutors over his University of Valencia degree in Archival and Library Science which helped to secure him promotions as a civil servant for the Provincial Council in the eighties.

He resigned from his commissioner role in late July due to the degree scandal.

The El Mundo newspaper reported that according to the Provincial Council, Maria Angel held positions for the authority since 1987 that required a university degree.

Verification was presented as a copy of a diploma ‘without comparison or certification’ that has been shown to be totally fake.

The Council has now requested the Prosecutor’s Office to certify that the degree as bogus in order to proceed with disciplinary measures- once legal action has been concluded.

The Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency has already described the copy as a crude forgery since when the diploma was theoretically issued, the degree course did not even exist.

The certification was dated to 1983, but the course was only run by the university from 1990.

The Valencia Provincial Council report seen by El Mundo stresses the non-existence of such a degree would not have affected his position as an assistant of Archives, Libraries and Museums in April 1987.

But when he was promoted later that year- as of August 1- he did require a university degree.

