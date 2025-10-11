11 Oct, 2025
11 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool – € 440,000

This detached villa with sea views offers luxury, tranquility and convenience. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, it spans three sophisticated levels. Upper Floor: Accessible via internal stairs, this level is entirely dedicated to the master bedroom suite. It features an elegant ensuite bathroom and a private terrace with breathtaking sea views. Middle Floor: This level welcomes you with a bright living room that seamlessly flows into an open-plan kitchen. Large windows and a balcony fill the space with natural light and offer stunning sea views. This floor also includes a bathroom… See full property details

Villa

Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 440,000

thinkSPAIN

