Costa Blanca council admits- three months later- that cyberhackers may have stolen personal details of residents

VILLAJOYOSA residents have been warned that their personal details may have been hacked after a cyberattack on the council’s computer network on July 2.

Over three months after the intrusion which demanded a ransom, the authority continues to restore damaged files.

The mayor, Marcos Zaragoza, admitted this week that the breach affected data on the online log of names and addresses on the municipal padron.

MAYOR ZARAGOZA

Zaragoza stated: “It has meant unauthorised access and possible transfer of personal details(name and surname, date of birth, ID) that appear on the padron.”

He added: “There is the possibility that data in administrative files processed electronically has been compromised”.

Work has been carried out on restoring files according to agreed rules under the Spanish Data Protection Agency(AEPD) and that extra IT security has been implemented to help prevent future incidents.

The council said it was not able to confirm whether the hackers actually had the padron listings or took advantage of them.

It added that if a resident believed their rights had been violated, they could make a complaint to then AEPD.

A statement said: “The council will keep residents informed of any relevant developments regarding this incident.”

It also recommended people to monitor any suspect transactions related to their personal details which may have been caused or attempted by phishing attempts.

