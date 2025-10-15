2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 630,000

Experience luxury coastal living in this elegant two-bedroom duplex penthouse located on the 3rd and 4th floors of the prestigious frontline beach complex, Bahía de la Plata, in Estepona. With a south-facing orientation and stunning sea views, this property offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and resort-style amenities—all within walking distance to Estepona’s charming town center. The main level welcomes you with an entrance hallway leading into a bright and spacious living and dining area. The fully fitted kitchen includes a separate utility room, while the master bedroom… See full property details

Penthouse

Estepona, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 630,000

