15 Oct, 2025
15 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 630,000

Experience luxury coastal living in this elegant two-bedroom duplex penthouse located on the 3rd and 4th floors of the prestigious frontline beach complex, Bahía de la Plata, in Estepona. With a south-facing orientation and stunning sea views, this property offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and resort-style amenities—all within walking distance to Estepona’s charming town center. The main level welcomes you with an entrance hallway leading into a bright and spacious living and dining area. The fully fitted kitchen includes a separate utility room, while the master bedroom… See full property details

Penthouse

Estepona, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 630,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

