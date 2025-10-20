PM Pedro Sanchez makes Mar Menor look like ‘Third World’ with 100,000 residents still without drinking water after nine days

AN OPPOSITION politician says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has put the Mar Menor area on a ‘par with the Third World’ as 100,000 residents enter their ninth day without drinkable tap water.

The Murcia region’s Partido Popular senator, Francisco Bernabe, blasted Sanchez on Monday.

He demanded that Ecological Transition minister, Sara Aagesen, appear before the Congress of Deputies and the Senate in Madrid to answer questions.

FRANCISCO BERNABE IN THE SENATE

“This is a situation bringing images that are more typical of underdeveloped Africa than of a European Union nation in the 21st century,” Bernabe stated.

“Some shops and businesses- especially those in the hospitality trade have been forced to close due to the impossibility of providing service and serving their customers in proper hygienic conditions,” he added.

“The Spanish government are incapable of solving this problem, nor providing the slightest explanation over a situation that has caused a total collapse in the lives of so many tens of thousands of people,”

Domestic water was deemed unfit for cooking and drinking after supplies for the Taibilla Canal Association(MCT) were polluted in the wake of DANA Alice flooding on October 10.

Part of the New Caledonia Canal was filled with mud leading to restrictions in the San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar , Torre Pacheco, and Los Alcazares municipalities.

Water tankers have been operating across the areas since then, and normal service is not expected before Wednesday at the earliest.

Current supplies are only recommended for personal hygiene and flushing toilets.

Los Alcazares mayor, Mario Perez Cervera, has officially demanded compensation from the MCT to cover damages suffered by residents and businesses.

He also wants the MCT to pay for all of the emergency response costs racked up by his council.

