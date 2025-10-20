Body of ex-mayor’s husband is found inside waste bin before being ‘compressed’ by rubbish truck in Spain

A WASTE collection team in Castellon got a shock when they discovered a man’s body inside a refuse bin that was being emptied into their lorry.

Reports from the El Periodico Mediterraneo newspaper quoted several sources as saying the victim was the ex-husband of the mayor of Almassora- just south of Castellon.

The man, who still lived in Almassora, was said to be aged in his mid-forties

READ MORE:

AVENIDA PEREZ GALDOS(Google Street View image)

The waste collection workers were on Avenida Perez Galdos in Castellon when they made the gruesome find on Sunday at around 5am.

They spotted the corpse when they had tipped over the waste container to dump its contents into the truck.

They stopped the compression system that processes the rubbish and contacted the police.

The Police Nacional have been taking statements from several witnesses who were in the area- which was very busy.

That was because the near-by Ribalta park had been hosting several free open air concerts into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The outcome of a forensic report is awaited by investigators.

Click here to read more Castellon News from The Olive Press.