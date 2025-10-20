20 Oct, 2025
20 Oct, 2025 @ 17:32
Spain’s Costa Blanca set to sizzle in record late October temperatures

by
Spain's Costa Blanca set to sizzle in record late October temperatures

THE State Meterological Agency(Aemet) says that temperatures could hit over 35C in parts of Alicante province later this week.

Aemet believes that record values could be set for the time of the year- ever since current measuring systems were adopted in 1950.

A spokesperson said that ‘we have a very warm week until Friday with temperatures that will exceed 30 degrees in Alicante and minimums of above 20 degrees’.

Peak temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, ‘well above the normal for the time of year’.

Friday will start to see changes- especially in overnight temperatures falling to below 10C in mountainous areas and falling by Sunday to around 15C on the coast.

There will be increased cloud cover and the chance of some rain over the weekend, although it will still be mild for the time of year.

All in all, it makes for quite a contrast to DANA Alice that hit the area earlier in October.

Aemet says that inland areas of the Vega Baja like Orihuela City could clock a remarkable 35C on Thursday, while parts of the Vinalopo and l’Alacanti regions will be around 30C.

