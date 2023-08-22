VALENCIA’S Supreme Court has cut four years from the prison term of a Dutch national who stabbed his girlfriend 15 times and dumped her body into a Moraira rubbish container.

Former marine Arthur Karvink, 62, was jailed by an Alicante court for 22 years and six months in March 2022 for the brutal 2019 slaying of his Romanian partner, Alina Mocanu, 34.

KARVINK AND ALINA

The Supreme Court reduced the sentence as the aggravated factor of cruelty was not proven at the original hearing.

It was a brutal killing that shocked the whole Teulada-Moraira community.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, on February 16, 2020 Karvink went looking for Alina in various entertainment spots around Moraira and spotted her accompanied by various men- one of whom kissed her at a cafe.

Karvink and Alina went back to the office of ‘Brilliant Real Estate’ which he owned, and as she entered the bathroom to wash her hands, he got hold of a large knife and stabbed her 15 times in the back and hands, as well as slashing her throat.

Two days later, dustmen found Alina’s blood-drenched corpse tied up and wrapped in a quilt in a subterranean rubbish container near the El Tesoro urbanisation.

BODY DISCOVERED

Karvink voluntarily went to the Guardia Civil barracks in Moraira and confessed his crime- saying that he had been high on alcohol and drugs.

A restraining order had been previously issued against Karvink which had expired at the time of the killing after he was cleared of domestic violence in October 2019 since Alina refused to testify at the hearing- just four months before her death.

Alina left a son who is now aged 17 years and returned with relatives to Romania.

