TEMPERS flared in Valencia’s historic centre on Sunday when furious locals clashed a group of Dutch tourists on bicycles.

Ugly scenes caught on camera showed a crowd screaming at the tourists to ‘get out’ as the two groups came close to blows in a cramped cobbled street.

The confrontation reportedly broke out on Calle Danzas, in the heart of the Old Town, after a cycling tour inadvertently rode into the path of an anti-tourism protest organised by a residents’ association called Barrio en Peligro de Extincion – or ‘Neighbourhood in Danger of Extinction.’

READ MORE: What Spain’s ‘Tourism Strategy 2030’ really means — from a new tourist rental watchdog to billions for small businesses

Video footage shows angry residents blocking the group of holidaymakers and chanting ‘tourists go home’ while the cyclists, visibly shaken, shouted back in English.

One woman appeared on the verge of tears as the standoff escalated, with pushing, shoving and insults traded in both languages.

A male tourist was seen raising his fist and shouting ‘f*** you’ as he walked away, while one local woman retaliated by slapping her own backside in a taunt.

A group of Dutch bicycle tourists faced an angry crowd of locals after they tried to cycle through them

According to the residents’ group, the clash began when the cyclists refused to dismount or slow down as they attempted to cross through the protest.

In a statement, the association admitted shouting anti-tourist slogans but accused the visitors of turning ‘aggressive and violent.’

It said the dispute stemmed from wider anger in Valencia over ‘touristification and speculation that saturate the neighbourhoods and expel people from their homes.’

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Expat sanctuary owner steps in to save over a dozen horses facing slaughter after Malaga summarily banned tourist carriages in the city

One Dutch tourist was nearly brought to tears by the experience

The group blamed large real estate investors and tour operators for ‘becoming the rulers of the city,’ while accusing local authorities of failing to protect residents from rising rents, noisy tourist flats and evictions.

“The least tourists can do is respect the protests and be aware of how their leisure activities can have a detrimental effect on our lives,” the statement read.

“Because this is not happening, we say loudly: ‘Tourists, go home!’”

READ MORE: ‘Tourism is no longer the main driver of the Spanish economy’ as growth figures are halved

An angry Dutch tourist clearly shouts ‘f*** you!’ at the angry crowd.

The incident follows a series of anti-tourism demonstrations across Spain in recent months as resentment grows in popular destinations from the Canary Islands to Catalonia.

In Mallorca and Barcelona, activists armed with water pistols have targeted tourists, while last year demonstrators in Tenerife stormed a beach and surrounded holidaymakers in their swimwear.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.