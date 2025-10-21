21 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Oct, 2025 @ 17:11
··
1 min read

Police say man who died in bin lorry compressor unit was still alive when he was thrown into waste container in Spain

by
Police say man who died in bin lorry compressor unit was still alive when he was thrown into waste container in Spain
FIREFIGHTERS IN MACHINERY RESCUE OPERATION, SUNDAY

A MAN who was beaten up and thrown unconscious into a waste disposal bin in Castellon died after going through a bin lorry’s compression unit.

The victim was 45-year-old businessman, Vicente Dominguez, the ex-husband of Almassora mayor, Maria Tormo.

Police said he was alive after being beaten unconscious at his Castellon home in the early hours of Sunday.

READ MORE:

REFUSE COLLECTOR- STOCK IMAGE

He was then dumped by person or persons unknown in the rubbish container- just a few metres away from his property.

Vicente ran a management and computer services firm and fathered a five-year-old daughter with Tormo.

The Policia Nacional are working on a theory that he was attacked over issues related to drugs.

He was found on Sunday by waste collection workers on Avenida Perez Galdos at around 5am.

One of them spotted his leg in the truck’s compression system after tipping the waste container into it.

He shouted to his colleague to stop the process but it was too late.

Astonishingly, Dominguez still showed signs of life but after firefighters extracted him, he was pronounced as dead.

An initial examination of his body showed injuries compatible with being struck by a blunt object.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Drinking water restored to 100,000 residents who endured 10 days without supplies on Spain's Mar Menor
Previous Story

Drinking water restored to 100,000 residents who endured 10 days without supplies on Spain’s Mar Menor

Drinking water restored to 100,000 residents who endured 10 days without supplies on Spain's Mar Menor
Previous Story

Drinking water restored to 100,000 residents who endured 10 days without supplies on Spain’s Mar Menor

Latest from Castellon

Related Articles

Go toTop