Police say man who died in bin lorry compressor unit was still alive when he was thrown into waste container in Spain

A MAN who was beaten up and thrown unconscious into a waste disposal bin in Castellon died after going through a bin lorry’s compression unit.

The victim was 45-year-old businessman, Vicente Dominguez, the ex-husband of Almassora mayor, Maria Tormo.

Police said he was alive after being beaten unconscious at his Castellon home in the early hours of Sunday.

He was then dumped by person or persons unknown in the rubbish container- just a few metres away from his property.

Vicente ran a management and computer services firm and fathered a five-year-old daughter with Tormo.

The Policia Nacional are working on a theory that he was attacked over issues related to drugs.

He was found on Sunday by waste collection workers on Avenida Perez Galdos at around 5am.

One of them spotted his leg in the truck’s compression system after tipping the waste container into it.

He shouted to his colleague to stop the process but it was too late.

Astonishingly, Dominguez still showed signs of life but after firefighters extracted him, he was pronounced as dead.

An initial examination of his body showed injuries compatible with being struck by a blunt object.

