Drinking water restored to 100,000 residents who endured 10 days without supplies on Spain’s Mar Menor

MOST of the Mar Menor’s 100,000 residents have had their drinking water supplies restored after 10 days.

Health authorities passed tap water as fit for human consumption on Tuesday in San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, and Los Alcazares.

This followed work carried out by the water supplier- Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla (MCT).

EMERGENCY SUPPLY TANKER- SAN JAVIER

In the wake of DANA Alice, mud infiltrated the canal which supplied Mar Menor municipalities via the El Mirador system.

It resulted in municipalities bringing in water tankers from October 12 for people to fill up their containers as well as a rush on bottled water in local shops.

The MCT is continuing to restore normal quality supplies in parts of Torre Pacheco and Murcia which were also affected by flooding.

It says the water is clean, but just needs formal approval for domestic consumption by the Ministry of Health.

The work carried out included intensive cleaning and disinfection of 20 kilometres of the affected canal as well as various reservoirs such as El Mirador and Roldan

Representatives of municipalities and health authorities were briefed daily on the progress to restore clean supplies, according to the MCT.

Nevertheless areas like Los Alcazares have demanded financial compensation from the MCT.

