2 bedroom Villa for sale in Banos y Mendigo with pool garage – € 275,000

Charming villa with spectacular golf & mountain views in Altaona Golf. Discover this beautiful independent villa located in the heart of Altaona Golf, offering breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding mountains. Set on a generous plot, this home combines privacy, comfort, and nature in a truly unique setting. The villa features two bedrooms and is thoughtfully designed to make the most of the stunning landscape. As you enter the property, you’re welcomed by a spacious entrance hall that leads to a bright living room with an open-plan kitchen. The kitchen is well-sized and… See full property details

Villa

Baños y Mendigo, Murcia

2 beds 2 baths

€ 275,000

