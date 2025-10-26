IT is in the heat of the summer, in mid July, when she finally makes an appearance.

That is the Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of fishermen in Spain.

The beautiful wooden figurine is brought out from one of the oldest buildings in San Pedro, the celebrated Alcoholera, in the barrio of El Ingenio.

Atop the shoulders of two dozen local men and women she is carried around the town and finally down to the sea, where everyone – apart from our good lady Carmen – goes for a swim.

Virgen del Carmen procession in El Ingenio, San Pedro

It is a wonderful spectacle for tourists, kicking off at the ancient sugar mill that opened in 1871 in San Pedro.

Heavily protected for its industrial significance, it is most striking for its 15.5 metre tower and eclectic Neo-Mudejar architecture.

The former mill used to be one of 50 in Malaga province and was principally used to make rum out of sugar cane.

Back then the land was owned by the Marques del Duero who had properties and estates all the way up the coast to Motril, in Granada.

The famous Alcoholera building, photographed ‘at the start of the 20th century’

With the land not seen as productive for farming, it was mostly given up to growing sugar cane that ended up making liquor for companies, some that still survive to this day including Barcelo.

An interesting display of photos and plans from centuries past, plus one of the original sugar cane harvesting machines sits next to the nearby boulevard roundabout.

The Angel sugar factory, later known as the San Pedro Sugar Mill, continued to function until at least 1934 and is now a theatre and cultural centre.

Aerial shot of San Pedro in the 1960s

This wonderful building anchors the centre of El Ingenio, a buzzing working class barrio, that was once full of fishermen and those that worked in the mill.

It is now home to the Olive Press newspaper, as well as a string of other well known companies, including Simply Shuttles and Immersion language school.

There is also a pottery studio, a boutique and various other shops including a bakery and ferreteria that’s been open for decades. There is also a well-stocked Spar.

The area’s beloved family-run restaurants, El Churrero and Bar Anon, have expanded their outdoor seating areas, where patrons can now dine surrounded by lush flower boxes and greenery.

A giant pepper tree provides natural shade, making the street a comfortable place to stroll and socialise.

Next to the sugar mill is a basketball and football pitch, plus a beach volleyball court.

Just a short 800 m walk to the nearby Linda Vista beach, it has become one of the hippest areas to look for property in San Pedro and when homes become available they normally sell in days.

“It’s the most typically Spanish area and it keeps its roots,” explains Ana Troyano, boss of local agency iHome Property, that has covered San Pedro for decades.

“Even better, it’s nicely hidden away and little known.”

The Maquis del Duero

