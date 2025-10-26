Andalucia has the highest rate of deaths from cardiovascular diseases – Spain’s biggest killer

ANDALUCIA is the region with the highest cardiovascular disease mortality rate according a major study from the Spanish Society of Cardiology(SEC).

Cardiovascular issues like a heart or congenital heart disease affects over 700,000 people in Spain and is the leading cause of death.

The SEC says it is more prevalent in lower income areas of the country.

The SEC’s nationwide study featured statistics covering 764,000 patients admitted for heart failure to 263 public hospitals in Spain between 2016 and 2022.

Andalucia had the highest mortality rate of 16.4%- double that of the Basque Country which had the lowest figure of just under 8%.

Though income was linked to cardiovascular episodes, the study did admit that one of the richest regions- Navarre- did come third in the mortality rankings on 13.4% with Extremadura second on 14.1%.

At the lower end after the Basque Country, were the Balearic Islands (9.5%) and the Community of Madrid (9.3%).

The findings are in keeping with international studies looking at regional mortality variations.

The new element is that it is the first recent study covering large numbers of people that gets into the differences by taking into account both the clinical risk of patients and the social factors that influence health.

One of the study authors, Carolina Ortiz, a cardiologist at the Alcorcon Foundation University Hospital, said her team examined how these social conditions and the type of hospital influence the frequency with which patients are admitted and mortality levels during their stay.

Ortiz said that variations between the 17 regions ‘are not explained by the complexity or volume of hospitals at the regional level’.

She stated that they’ve seen a definitive link with wealth or GDP per head in an area.

“The highest mortality is in regions with the lowest GDP,” she added.

“With more than 760,000 admissions in the public system and a robust risk adjustment, we see that improving living conditions and community resources matters as much as hospital care,” Ortiz concluded.

