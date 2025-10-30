Renting a home in Spain uses up 11% more of household income compared to buying a property

THE average cost of a rental home eats up 11% more of a family income in Spain compared to purchasing a property.

A survey from the Idealista real estate portal says 36% per cent of household income is needed to rent as opposed to 25% to buy.

The figures apply to the period between July and September 2025.

READ MORE:

TO BUY OR RENT?

The study did not take into account savings required to get a mortgage.

The lack of supply and the resulting rise in prices is the reason why there are greater pressures for renters and purchasers.

Experts say that once the 30% mark of household income is breached for rentals, then the pressure on family budgets gets tougher- especially due to inflation and bills rising.

There are obvious regional variations with big city and tourist areas requiring a much higher expenditure on rentals.

Mallorca’s Palma has the highest percentage of household income (46%) for rentals, followed by Barcelona (45%), Malaga (41%), Valencia (40%), Alicante (39%), Madrid (39%), as well as Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (34%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (33%), San Sebastian and Bilbao (31% in both cases).

In contrast, a far lower lay out is needed in Ciudad Real (18%), Jaen (19%), Teruel (19%), Lleida (19%), Melilla, Caceres and Palencia (with 20% in all 3 cases).

By province, Malaga is the one that requires the greatest effort to rent a home (52%), followed by the Balearic Islands (50%), Barcelona (44%), Valencia (39%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (39%), Alicante (38%), Madrid (37%), and Las Palmas (37%).

In most cases, buying costs less than renting with the exception of San Sebastian, La Coruña and Cadiz, where there is little difference.

In addition, there are five capitals that have go above the 30% recommended by experts for purchases: Palma (45%), Malaga (38%), San Sebastian (38%), Madrid (33%) and Barcelona (31%).

The lowest rates are in Jaen and Lleida (11% in both capitals), Teruel (12%), Palencia, Huesca and Melilla (13% in all three 3 cities).

The Balearic Islands (47%) and Malaga (45%) are the provinces with the highest percentage of spends, followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (35%), Alicante (30%), Madrid (26%) and Las Palmas (25%).

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.