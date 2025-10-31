Drugged driver rescued but friend drowns after car plunges 20 metres into Port of Gandia in Spain

A MOTORIST has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after her car plunged into the water at the Port of Gandia on Thursday- with her passenger drowning.

The Brazilian driver, 20, tested positive for alcohol and drugs, and has been charged with reckless homicide.

She has also been hit with two criminal charges regarding road safety in that she did not have a driving licence and had taken drugs.

Gandia Harbour, car in the water? pic.twitter.com/TdpJEKpOsR — PBops (@PBOps123) October 30, 2025

The two women were in the white Kia car which went over the edge at around 8pm.

It plunged around 20 metres into the Serpis River- part of the port area.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling at high speed.

One of them told SER radio that ‘they had not idea how to drive’.

Four people jumped into the water and managed to rescue the driver.

Witnesses also commented about her ‘strange behaviour’ as if she was under the influence of narcotic substances.

The driver’s friend- also Brazilian- could not be located and Guardia Civil divers were mobilised to find her.

Her body was recovered at around 11pm.

Three firefighting crews from Gandia and Oliva attended the scene.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.