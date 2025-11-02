2 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pablo de Buceite – € 650,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pablo de Buceite - € 650

Outstanding opportunity: two villas + garage – now reduced to 650,000€ Discover a unique riverside estate featuring two villas on a generous 2,600 m² plot along the serene Guadiaro River. This exceptional property offers a blend of modern comfort, sustainability, and incredible income potential. Main Features: • Fully renovated villa: 4 bedrooms, 4 en-suite bathrooms, air conditioning, underfloor heating, and a wood-burning stove. • Second villa: 4-bedroom house requiring light renovation—ideal as a rental property or guest accommodation. • Expansive grounds: 2,600 m² of fertile… See full property details

Villa

San Pablo de Buceite, Cádiz

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 650,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pablo de Buceite - € 650,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Medical breakthrough as children with incurable deafness hear for first time – thanks to decades of genetic research carried out in Spain

Previous Story

Medical breakthrough as children with incurable deafness hear for first time – thanks to decades of genetic research carried out in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop