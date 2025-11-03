A BARCELONA sweet shop was found to be selling cocaine and stocking it on its shelves in full reach of children.

Catalunya’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, have arrested a man after uncovering that his sweet shop was being used to store and sell cocaine.

The police confiscated 10 bundles of cocaine and 2,250 in cash from the store during the intervention which occurred at 4.45pm on Thursday.

The 52-year-old, who has no prior criminal records, was found to have distributed the drug between ice creams in the shop, which is located on Calle del Telegraf in Horta-Guinardo.

Small packages of cocaine were on shelves in full reach of the many children who frequent the shop to purchase chocolates and sweets after finishing classes at one of the store’s three nearby schools.

Selling sweets to children and drugs to adults, the shop created an unsafe environment across the local area.

This is the second recent arrest in Horta-Guinardo with a 37-year-old thief also having been arrested following accusations of robbing 16 homes in the Carmel neighbourhood.

Both arrests mark a crackdown on criminal activity across the Catalunya region from the Mossos d’Esquadra.

