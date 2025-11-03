A BURGER topped with diamond dust and rose gold has taken the crown at Spain’s biggest gourmet burger festival – dazzling more than 100,000 visitors in the process.

The striking Diamante Azul, created by Córdoba-based restaurant Nolito’s, has now won 11 of the 13 stops in The Champions Burger Smash Edition – a travelling competition that’s drawing crowds across Spain in search of the country’s best ‘smash’ burger.

It was also the winner in Mijas when the show hit the Costa del Sol earlier this year.

The eye-catching creation features a blue brioche bun dusted with edible diamond and rose gold, aged smash beef, American-style ribs, bacon jam, melted cheddar, crispy bacon, smoky mayo and a signature Emmy sauce.

It triumphed at the latest stop in Torrent, Valencia province, where 20 top burger restaurants competed for a place in next year’s national final.

Second place went to Zaragoza restaurant Madison for its flamboyant Miami Vice, made with pink brioche bread, rib-eye smash beef and pulled pork in a Tennessee glaze.

Third went to Bilbao’s Tximist for The Queen, made with black brioche, truffle cheese, 24-hour slow-cooked ribs and edible gold.

The local favourite award went to El Tarantín Chiflado’s La Bichota Pro Smash – a wagyu and cheddar tower topped with a fried cheese bomb, mac-and-cheese croquette and a syringe of in-house Pro Max sauce.

The Champions Burger, now in its eighth year, has become Spain’s biggest burger festival and a magnet for food lovers.

Its 2025 Smash Edition has already drawn more than 850,000 visitors across 13 cities – from Mallorca and Granada to Mijas on the Costa del Sol and Algeciras in the Campo de Gibraltar.

The tour now heads to its final stop in Avila, from November 6 to 16, where the last votes will be cast before the 20 top-rated restaurants face off in next year’s grand final to decide Spain’s best burger.

