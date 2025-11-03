EXPLAINER: How Carlos Mazon’s successor as Valencian president will be chosen

CARLOS Mazon’s Monday morning resignation came as no surprise, with the Valencian president looking a ‘spent’ figure following last Wednesday’s state memorial service in Valencia.

He promised an announcement this week after dodging media questions at engagements during the intervening period.

Mazon on Monday said that the government needs a new phase and confessed that if it had been down to him personally, he would have ‘resigned a long time ago’.

He admitted there had been ‘unbearable’ moments for him and his family and that he had had enough.

The regional Socialist leader, and national government minister, Diana Morant, described the announcement as ‘good news’ and that the flood victim families had ‘claimed the head’ of the ‘worst Valencian president in its history’.

What happens next is not 100% certain as the Partido Popular(PP) are running a minority Valencian administration.

After initially forming a formal coalition with Vox following the 2023 regional elections, that was dissolved a year later as similar deals were scrapped by Vox national leader, Santiago Abascal, over disagreements with the PP nationally.

Since then, Mazon has still been able to command a majority in parliament, Les Corts, as Vox have continued to support his administration’s policies.

The future now very much depends on Vox either backing Mazon’s replacement in an investiture vote or forcing early regional elections- the next are scheduled for May 2027.

Opinion polls show that the PP and Vox would get the majority of seats and with Vox improving their standing, they could be tempted to force an election to boost their number of deputies.

The secretary general of the Valencian PP and a member of Les Corts, Juanfran Perez Llorca, is seen as one of the favourites to try to take over from Mazon.

He has been number two to Mazon and very much a loyal supporter.

Perez Llorca has also been Mayor of Finestrat since 2015.

He will have to woo over the votes of the 13 Vox deputies and has a track record of supporting the PP accommodating the far-right party.

Once Carlos Mazon’s resignation is officially declared by publication in the Valencian Official Gazette, a period of 12 days kicks in for parties to nominate a successor, who has to be a member of Les Corts.

The Les Cort speaker, Llanos Masso, will then conduct a round of meetings with the parties over candidates to be put forward for investiture.

The first hurdle to be reached is 50 votes- an overall majority- out of the 99 deputy chamber.

If that fails, then a simple majority would suffice.

If Juanfran Perez Llorca or any other PP nominee succeeds, then Carlos Mazon will remain as a deputy.

If the majority is not achieved, then Les Corts would be dissolved for regional elections to take place.

That process could take months and Carlos Mazon would continue as interim Valencian president.

Vox has already allowed the PP administration in the Extremadura region to fall, with elections called for December 21.

