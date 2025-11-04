2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in La Mata with pool garage – € 240,000

This duplex in La Mata, Torrevieja, located just 100 meters from the sea, offers lateral sea views and private parking, making it an excellent choice for those seeking tranquility and a secure investment. The property is in very good condition and is part of a building with a communal pool, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate. With a functional layout, this duplex provides comfort and ample space for a family or those looking for a coastal retreat. The rooms are designed to maximize comfort, and the proximity to services and leisure areas makes the location privileged. Additionally… See full property details

Townhouse

La Mata, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 240,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.