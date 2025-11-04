Malaga’s beauty, culture, and food make it a top retirement destination, but its steep property prices put much of the province out of reach – its cheapest town does, however, offer a place where you can still buy affordably.

Benaojan, a town south west of Ronda, is the cheapest town in the Malaga province to buy a property with a price of 719 per square metre.

This is significantly lower than Malaga’s average of 3,982 per square metre, a price which makes the province the most expensive in Andalucia.

Located within the Grazalema nature park, Benaojan has 1,400 inhabitants making it a friendly, intimate, and familiar place to live.

While the town experiences high temperatures in summer months, during the rest of the year it offers a pleasant climate with moderate weather and heat.

The location is equipped with a health centre and pharmacy, with its closest hospital being Serrania de Ronda which is a 20 minute drive away.

It’s a location full of outdoor spaces and is known for its caves which have impressive geological formations and cave paintings.

For foodies, the town is home to sausages, hams, and other pork products which people travel to the area to purchase.

The village bakeries are also well known and offer traditional flat bread rolls known for their size, flavour and texture as well as sourdough.

All in all, Benaojan’s beauty, food and cheap property price tag make it a great place to move to if you are looking to retire in Spain.

